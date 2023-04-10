10th NASS: Why Orji Kalu should be considered for Senate President — Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sanni

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- AHEAD of the formal announcement of the Presiding Offices for the 10th National Assembly by the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Shehu Sani who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, first on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC and later the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP has given an insight into why the CHIEF Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, APC, Abia North should be considered for the Senate President.

Speaking on the Presiding Offices, Senator Sani who urged the APC to zone the position of Senate President to the South East geo-political zone of the country, however, stressed on the issue of equity and justice as harbingers for unity of any country.

According to him, the APC should consider the above aside any premodial sentiments in the interest of the nation.

Senator Sani who noted that several Senators-elect have indicated interest for the Office of the 10th Senate President, said that the APC should zone the Office to South East, adding that the zone has Senators that are competent enough to be Senate President, if the rules of the Red Chamber were to be considered, particularly ‘ranking’ as has been the norm lately.

He said though he is not a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, but at the level of governance, every citizen is a stakeholder to doing normal things for the nation in order to move forward, adding that the incumbent structure of the APC has naturally positioned the South East to produce the 10th Senate President.

On who he felt should be considered, he said, the former governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial district, Orji Uzor Kalu should be considered for the Senate President.

Senator Sani said: “The Senate Presidency should go to the South East. for equity and justice.

“There is no better person to stabilise the National Assembly and maintain balance like Orji Uzor Kalu, particularly that he has demonstrated his flair as Chief Whip of the Senate.

“Iam not of the APC, but I think he remains the best option out of those who offered themselves and Kalu has the experience and the pedigree as well.”