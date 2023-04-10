10th NASS: Why Barau is most suited for Senate presidency — Ibiang

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

AS the jostling for the position of Senate President of the Senate for the 10th National Assembly gathers momentum, the Convener, Partner for Legislative Agenda for Nigeria, Lord Charles Ibiang has advanced reasons why Senator Barau Jibrin is the best candidate for the seat.

At a ceremony recently held, Ibiang, argued that Barau is the most ranking Senator-elect from North West and Kano State, adding that he is a 6th termer, who has sponsored bills and motions with unequal legislative experience.”

He said: “The APC has won the 2023 General Elections, the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is from South West Nigeria while the Vice President-elect, Sen Kashim Shettima is from the North East.

“We have six geo-political zones in the country, two already settled while four are left to be settled.

“We as a group are here to demand that the position of the Senate President should be zoned to the North West, and in zoning this to the region we demand that the party should consider zoning it to the North West of Kano State.

“We all know the Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu is from the North Central. So the West should be considered for the slot and the lot should fall on Kano State which delivered the greater part of the votes for the party in the just concluded election.

‘In Kano, through Senator Barau Jibrin, the party won and retained the only Senatorial seat of Kano North Senatorial District. Many House of Representatives members representing different Constituencies in the Senatorial District and House of Assembly members and subsequently had the highest Vlvotes in North West for the Presidential elections.

“Now, pursuant to section 2(a) of the Standing Orders of the Senate, only a ranking Senator-Elect with legislative experience can be duly elected as the President of the Senate.

“With the outcome of the Presidential and National Assembly Elections, Senator Barau, Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation from Kano State is eminently qualified to contest and occupy the position of the Senate President.

“Apart from being the most ranking Senator-elect from North West and Kano State, he is a 6th termer, who has sponsored bills and motions with unequal legislative experience.

“He has the requisite knowledge, education, and team player and will be willing to carry everybody along irrespective of political parties, religion, ethnic and language differences. A man of the people himself will ensure a harmonious relationship between the various arms of government, the Legislature, Executive and Judiciary.

“Available records indicated that Kano State topped the Presidential voting results with 517, 341 in the Northwest Geo-political Zone of the Country. Jigawa State scored 421,390, Sokoto 285,444, Kebbi 248,088, Kaduna 399,293, Katsina 482,283, Zamfara 298,396 and Kebbi had the lowest mark.

“If Politics is nothing but about interest, who gets what; when; and how it should be based on performance. And APC, being an organized party that rewards performance, Senator Barau from Kano State deserves nothing less than the Senate Presidency of the 10th National Assembly.

“We, therefore, urge the APC to consider the North West zone specifically for the job and Senator Barau from Kano State, representing the good people of Kano North Senatorial seat fits the bill.”