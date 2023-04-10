10th NASS: We’ve majority to checkmate APC -Opposition parties

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June, members-elect of the House of Representatives from the opposition political parties, under the umbrella of minority caucus, have vowed to forge a common front to protect their interests.

Describing themselves as the “greater majority” in the incoming House, the caucus also assured it would checkmate the ruling party and deepen democracy.

It will be recalled that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, jostling for the speakership of the 10th House produced 162 members-elect out of the 325 seats declared so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The opposition, which has five political parties, won 163 seats across board.

The details of the results showed that the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has 102; Labour Party, LP; 34, New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP, 18 seats.

Similarly, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, won four seats; African Democratic Congress, ADC, and Social Democratic Party, SDP, have two seats each, while the (Young Progressives Party, YPP, has one.

Supplementary elections in about 32 federal constituencies are due to be conducted on April 15 to complete polls in the 360 federal constituencies that make up the House.

Speaking at an inaugural meeting held late Tuesday night in Abuja, a co- convener, Agbedi Yeitiemone Frederick, from Bayelsa State, said the meeting was to enable them familiarize with one another and form a united front to deepen opposition politics in the 10th House.

He said: “It is with great honor that I welcome you all on behalf of the co-conveners and other leaders on this auspicious occasion of the inaugural meeting of the minority caucuses that I refer to as the “Greater Majority” of the expected 10th Assembly of the Federal House of Representatives.

“I also congratulate us on our election victory which was not easy to achieve but by the grace of God, this puts on our shoulder responsibility not only to represent our people but see Nigeria as one constituency where our contributions should make life meaningful to all.”