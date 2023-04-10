10th NASS: We haven’t zoned leadership positions yet, says APC

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC said it has not officially zoned leadership positions for the 10th National Assembly.

Party Spokesman, Felix Morka disclosed this in the wee hours of Friday.

He said; “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to versions of zoning arrangements for the 10th National Assembly leadership positions in circulation in sections of social media. The information did not emanate from the Party and should be disregarded.

“To be clear, the Party has yet to zone positions of leadership of the 10th National Assembly. Any decisions made in that regard will be duly communicated via the Party’s official information channels”.