10th NASS: Tinubu meets Adamu, Lawan, Omo-Agege

•Holds closed door meeting with Betara at Defence House

By Levinus Nwabughiogu & Omeiza Ajayi

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, yesterday met with the national chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu at Defence House in Abuja.

He also met with the chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, Muktar Aliyu Betara, who is in the speakership race for the 10th National Assembly in what seemed a tacit endorsement of the lawmaker’s aspiration.

Although Tinubu’s meeting with Adamu, Lawan and Omo-Agege held behind closed doors, there were indications that the battle for the president of the 10th Senate was part of the discussions.

Among those at the meeting were the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan; the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; APC National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore and former Secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, James Faleke.

While the dignitaries declined to entertain media enquiries, Adamu simply described the meeting as routine.

Since his arrival from France on Monday, Tinubu has been receiving well wishers, among whom were the Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule, and former Imo State governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

Sighting Betara in the midst of the outgoing president of the Senate, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, former Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, and a host of other loyalists of the President-elect who had come to pay their homage, Tinubu personally held the lawmaker’s hand and led him into the inner room for private discussions.

Recall that Betara, who represents Biu/Bayo/Shani and Kwaya Kusar federal constituency of Borno State, is among the 10 lawmakers aspiring to leader the incoming 10th House as speaker.

He has been canvassing for support from the members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC; members-elect of the House, former lawmakers and, indeed, all stakeholders, with many throwing their weight behind him.