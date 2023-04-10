10th NASS speakership: Kaduna member-elect makes case for Gagdi

By Soni Daniel

A member-elect from Kaduna State (Kachia/Kagarko), David Umar, has called for support for the election of a young lawmaker as speaker of the incoming 10th National Assembly, narrowing his choice down to Yusuf Gagdi

Umar, who made the call in Abuja, contended that Nigeria’s young people represented the present and future Nigeria, but noted that the demographics of political leadership in the country do not represent this reality.

He stated: “Both government and the political parties do not reflect this reality. That has to change. And this change should begin in the House of Representatives.

“What is the part of the youths in the political leadership calculation? Where is the place of the youths in our democracy? Is it only as legislative and media aides?”

Umar said majority of 10th National Assembly members fall below the age of 50, meaning that to maintain a conflict-free House, a young leader that could relate with the younger generation of lawmakers-elect must be elected as speaker.

“It is essential to note that this contingent of members-elect is the youngest ever. The possibility of intergenerational conflict is high if the leadership of the House doesn’t reflect this in the composition of the House,” he stressed.

The Rep-elect, therefore, urged other members-elect and the All Progressives Congress, APC, to support Yusuf Gagdi to become the next speaker, saying he was not only in the youthful bracket as a 42 year-old but also had cognate experience in legislative business.

Umar said the argument that other lawmakers were more experienced than Gagdi in parliamentary business, because he was going for his second term, was not tenable, having surpassed them in legislative functions.

to water and many more. He has worked to improve the human capital quotient of his constituency and state. These are verifiable facts.

“Experience is not about years spent in parliament without results; it is about having the knowledge of how to use your office to better the lives of Nigerians as Gagdi has done,” he said.