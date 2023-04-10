10th NASS: Senate’ll be safe in Kalu, Musa as President, Deputy – Fani Kayode

…says both ‘ve support of APC leaders, others

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode has endorsed the Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu for senate president and Senator Sani Musa as deputy senate president, saying the Red Chamber will be safe in their hands.



Both senators who represent Abia North and Niger East Senatorial districts in the southeast and north central geopolitical zones respectively are front runners for the office of Senate President in the incoming 10th National Assembly.

Taking to his verified Facebook page on Tuesday to canvass support for the aspiration of both Senators, Kayode said both men are loyal to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The endorsement is also coming ahead of the unveiling of the zoning formula of the ruling party for the national assembly offices.

Kayode added that Kalu and Musa have the backing of all APC leaders and supporters.

He wrote: “Senator Orji Kalu and Senator Sani Musa are both very close to me and I am proud to call them my brothers.

“I believe that the Nigerian Senate would be safe hands in their hands as Senate President and Deputy Senate President.

“Their loyalty to our great party the APC and to our leader and President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is unambiguous, total, and second to none and they are both seasoned, brilliant, courageous, tough, wise, and experienced public officers.

“What an extraordinary combination they would make as Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively. This would be innovative and refreshing.

“Under their leadership, the opposition parties would have sleepless nights, the Senate would be strong, bold, and reliable, the APC would flourish and go from strength to strength and the Nigerian people would be the better for it.

“I wish them well in this race and they have not only my support but that of millions of other party leaders and supporters.