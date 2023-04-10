10th NASS: Northern Nigeria Ex-Councillors roots for Sen. Barau Jibrin as Senate President

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Forum of Northern Nigeria Ex-Councillors have thrown their weight behind Senator representing Kano North, Senator Barau Jibrin for the seat of the senate president of the 10th National Assembly.

The chairman of the forum, Hon. Adamu Saleh Muhammad while briefing newsmen on outcome of its meeting, said the forum unanimously agreed to support the candidature of Sen. Jibrin’s aspiration to lead the most complex 10th assembly as chairman and president of the senate, looking at his vast experience in the National Assembly.

Muhammad said that Senator Jibrin is more versatile and well experienced and the longest serving senator among all other contestants.

He added that they decided to support Senator Jibrin due to his unprecedented achievements and unmatchable track records in terms of bills and motions, as well as oversight functions.

“We want to draw the attention of the NWC of our great party, President-elect, the Vice President-elect and our Humble leader of impeccable character, Sen. Barau I. Jibrin, that, we as bonafide, obedient and law-abiding members of the APC, that we want to unequivocally express our resolve to support Sen. Barau Jibrin as the President of the Senate of the 10th Assembly, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We wish that our mission to support the aspiration of Sen. Jibrin would be supported by the NWC and all other critical stakeholders concerned,” Muhammad however stated.

Recall that Sen. Jibrin is the only standing APC Senator who survived the New Nigerian People’s Party, NNPP tsunami in Kano State after winning his reelection bid to return to the Senate.

