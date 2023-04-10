10th NASS: Ndume declares for Senate presidency, adopts 10-point agenda

Senator Ali Ndume

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- AHEAD of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South has formally declared to contest for the position of Senate President, just as he said that with his experience as a legislator, it would be disservice for him not to vie for the position.

Speaking with Journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, Ndume who unveiled a ten- point agenda for the 10th Senate as the President, however warned the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC against zoning the position of the President of the Senate, saying that the Senators should be allowed to decide for themselves.

According to him, it has become imperative for the party not to zone the position of number three to any geo- political zone of the country against the backdrop that the party did not zone the Presidential slot to any zone prior to the primary election.

Ndume who is presently the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, advised the APC and Stakeholders that zoning will not be good for them, just as he stressed that he was contesting for the position of President of the Senate subject to the party and subject to the fairness of the position.

Speaking on the 10- point agenda, Senator Ndume said that he would implement them as the President of the Senate and if he is not, he would push the 10th Senate to adopt them.

According to him, as President of the Senate, he would put Nigeria and Nigerian interest first, saying that the 9th Senate did not put Nigeria first, but President Muhammadu Buhari first, adding that political inclusion and Power devolution would form part of the major areas of discourse in the 10th Senate.

Ndume said, my 10 point agenda for the 10th Senate are “Put Nigeria and Nigerian interest first.

“Senate President should be one not first among equals. Work harmoniously and inter-dependently with the executive and Judicial Arms of Government without undermining the principles of Separation of Power.

” Make new laws and review existing ones to meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians. Especially Security and welfare of Citizens; Job Creation; Economic and Infrastructural Development; Fight against Corruption; Health Care Development; Education and Political inclusion/ Power devolution.

“Amend and review existing tax laws to: Generate more income and Block leakages. Ensure transparency through open accountability with full participation of all Senators. Protect and improve on welfare, rights and privileges of National Assembly Workers.

“Inculcate es-spirit de-corps in order to utilize the experiences of former members by engaging them as consultants to members and Committees in order to tap from their experiences.

“Set a timeline for confirmations, passage of Bills especially budgets and executive requests. Pass the Constituency Development Bill to ensure transparency, equity, fairness, efficiency and effectiveness of Constituency Projects.”

Ndume was born on November 20, 1959 in Gwoza Town of Borno State and 12 years after birth, he obtained his first school leaving certificate in Gadamayo Primary School in Gwoza in 1972.

Ndume started his legislative career at the House of Representatives on the platform of All Nigeria People’s Party, ANPP when he was in 2003 elected to represent Chibok/Damboa/Gwoza Federal Constituency and was re-elected in April 2007.

On the inauguration of the sixth Assembly in 2007, he was unanimously elected as the Minority Leader. But political disagreements forced him out of his party and he joined the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in 2010 over what he sighted as injustice in ANPP.

According to Ndume then, he was not given a level playing ground to contest in the ANPP primaries. PDP reopened sales of nomination form. Alhaji Sanda Garba stepped down for Ali Ndume to contest to represent the Borno South in the upper chamber of the National Assembly. In 2011, Ali Ndume defeated Dr.Asaba Vilita Bashir of the ANPP.

In 2015, Ali Ndume was re-elected to the Nigerian senate under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC). He was elected the Senate Majority Leader but was impeached in 2016 by APC Senators.

In March 2017, Ali Ndume was suspended for Six Months by the 8th Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions that was headed by Senator Samuel Anyanwu. The committee had recommended a one year suspension for Ali Ndume.

In 2019, Ali Ndume was elected for a third term to the Senate under the APC. He contested for the seat of the President of the Senate, but lost to the incumbent, Senator Ahmad Lawan, APC, Yobe North who scored 79 votes and Ndume 28 votes.

Ndume was re-elected in the Saturday 25th February, 2023 National Assembly election.