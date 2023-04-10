10th NASS: Ndume declares for Senate presidency, adopts 10-point agenda

Senator Ali Ndume

By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South, has formally declared his interest to contest for the position of Senate President.

He also said it would be a disservice not to vie for the position, considering his experience as a legislator.

Speaking with journalists yesterday in Abuja, Ndume who unveiled a ten-point agenda for the 10th Senate as President, however, warned the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, against zoning the position, saying senators should be allowed to decide for themselves.

According to him, it has become imperative for the party not to zone the position of number three to any geo- political zone of the country, since it did not zone presidential slot to any zone, prior to primary election.

Ndume, who is currently the Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, advised the APC and stakeholders that zoning would not be good for them, stressing that he was contesting for the position of President of the Senate, subject to the party and fairness of the position.

On his10-point agenda, the senator said he would implement them as the president of the Senate and that if he didn’t emerge as winner, he would push the 10th Senate to adopt agenda.

Ndume, who promised to put Nigeria and Nigerian interest first, said: “Senate president should work harmoniously and inter-dependently with the executive and judicial arms of government without undermining the principles of separation of power.”

Inculcate es-spirit de-corps in order to utilize the experiences of former members by engaging them as consultants to members and committees in order to tap from their experiences.

“Set a timeline for confirmations, passage of bills, especially budgets and executive requests. Pass constituency development bill to ensure transparency, equity, fairness, efficiency and effectiveness of constituency projects.”

Senator Ndume was born on November 20, 1959, in Gwoza town of Borno State and 12 years after birth, he obtained his first school leaving certificate in Gadamayo Primary School in Gwoza in 1972.

Ndume started his legislative career in the House of Representatives on the platform of All Nigeria People’s Party, ANPP, when he was in 2003 elected to represent Chibok/Damboa/Gwoza Federal Constituency and was re-elected in April 2007.

On the inauguration of the sixth Assembly in 2007, he was unanimously elected as the Minority Leader but political disagreements forced him out of his party and he joined the Peoples Democratic Party, PD, in 2010 over what he cited as injustice in ANPP.

In 2015, he was re-elected to the Nigerian Senate on the platform of All Progressive Congress, APC, and was elected the Senate Majority Leader but was impeached in 2016 by APC Senators.

In March 2017, Ndume was suspended for six months by the 8th Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions that was headed by Senator Samuel Anyanwu. The committee had recommended a one year suspension for him.

In 2019, he was elected for a third term the Senate on APC platform, where he contested for the seat of President of the Senate, but lost to the incumbent, Senator Ahmad Lawan, APC, Yobe North, who scored 79 votes against his 28 votes.

Ndume was re-elected in the Saturday, February 25, 2023, National Assembly election.