10th NASS leadership: Why Akpabio may drop senate presidency ambition

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

As the race for the leadership of the incoming 10th National Assembly in both the Senate and the House of Representatives gathers momentum, strong indication has emerged Senator Godswill Akpabio may have dropped his ambition to run for Senate President.

In the alternative, Akpabio has decided to pursue a ministerial appointment in the cabinet of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It will be recalled that Akpabio, a former Minority Leader of the Senate and immediate past minister of Niger Delta Affairs in the government of President Muhammadu Buhari resigned his portfolio following the provision of section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act of 2022 to contest the presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

But at the convention ground, Akpabio stepped down for Tinubu’s who later won the party’s ticket and also went ahead to win the keenly co-tested February 25, 2023 presidential election.

Vanguard gathered from reliable sources within the party hierarchy and the National Assembly on Sunday Akpabio’s decision to drop his Senate presidential ambition was informed by the decision of the party to zone the slot to the South East.

One of the sources who pleaded anonymity said that barring any last minute eventuality, the party leadership will soon announce the zoning arrangements of all the presiding and principal offices both in the Senate and the House.

The source said that Akpabio who was also a former Akwa-Ibom State Governor has since escalated consultations to return his ministerial position specifically the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs where he resigned from in May 2022 to contest for the APC Presidential primaries.

Another possible push is also in the Ministry of petroleum where it was learnt the governor minister had vested interest too.

It was learnt that the Senate-elect has since informed his loyalists to tone down their campaign for his senate presidential ambition in the media to soften the ground to achieve his ministerial reappointment in Tinubu’s cabinet.

Tinubu will be sworn in as president on May 29, 2023, barely two months from now and he is mandated by a new law signed by President Buhari in the constitutional alterations to form his cabinet within 60 days of assumption of office.

While some have publicly declared their intention to vie for the office of the Senate President, others were yet to do so.

Some of the contenders for the President of the Senate included a former Governor of Abia State and current Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, Senators Jibrin Barau (APC, Kano North); Sani Musa (APC, Niger East), Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South).

Also speculated to be in the list against the ranking standing rule are former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari (APC, Zamfara West); the outgoing Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi (APC, Ebonyi South), and a former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North).

The source said: “To avoid losing out Akpabio has since begun reaching out to Bola Tinubu personally and through his allies to return to any of the plum ministries which appears to be more favourable to the former two-time Governor when compared to the Senate President position.

“His chances are very dim and he knows this, our Party and the President-Elect are committed to forming a Government of National unity and quell restiveness in geo-political zones in the country beginning with the Southeast by giving them the opportunity to produce the next Senate President”.

Similarly, another source told the paper that the party was also seriously considering between the north west and central for the office of the speaker of the House of Representatives.

The office has at least 10 aspirants and these include, Rep. Ahmed Idris Wase from Plateau State, Rep. Makki Yalleman from Jigawa State, Rep. Adamu Yusuf Gagdi from Plateau State, Rep. Benjamin Kalu from Abia State, Rep. Peter Akpatason from Edo State, Rep. Muktar Aliyu Betara from Borno State, Rep. Sada Soli Jibia from Katsina State, Rep. Tunji Olawuyi from Kwara State, Rep. Abbas Tajuddeen from Kaduna State and Rep. Aminu Sani Jaji from Zamfara State.

Last Friday, the outgoing Speaker, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila held a private meeting with the aspirants except the only female aspirant, Hon. Mariam Onuoha from Imo State who was absent.

While there was no press statement as to what transpired in the meeting but a picture of the aspirants with the speaker released by his media office, one of the aspirants, Gagdi who was present said that the issue of preference for Rep. Tajueed Abbas came up.

“The Speaker did not call us to ask anybody to step down, as it’s being said. One, there are insinuations and accusations that he is supporting one Candidate, that is Tajudeen Abbas.

“He called that meeting first to know how we are campaigning as individuals and whether we have problems among us the Aspirants which we said no, we don’t have any problem.

“Then, some of the aspirants raised an issue that Speaker’s boys are using the Speaker’s name for that Aspirant (Tajudeen Abbas), that the Speaker asked them to campaign for him. And it has begun to create apprehension and tension.

“So, some people raised that observation for Speaker to call the attention of one of his staff that is parading himself that he’s under the instruction of Mr. Speaker to support one candidate. That was sorted out.

“Secondly, Speaker emphasized to us that he is a partyman and being the Speaker, he has never done anti-party. So, he assured us that any day, any time the party zones, he will be supporting the zone that the party zoned to. This is the only thing that happened. So, anybody that tells you anything outside that, is not true”, Gagdi said.

Similarly, a former chairman of the House committee on Appropriations, Hon. Jubrin Abdulmumuni, now a retuning lawmaker from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in an interview published by Sunday Vanguard but earlier aired on Channels TV said two aspiration Wase and Betara were not likely to step down for anyone but would want to run to the end of the contest irrespective of zoning.

He said: “Two candidates will not respect zoning even if they are zoned out and that is Wase and Betara. They will go because I’ve had conversation with them. They will go to the floor and test it and now, I tell you something, the party should not be upset with them. It is not largely because of what they want, it is because of the history of support base they’ve always had and is so massive and if you ask me point block today, no matter where the party do the zoning and you ask me who is going to, I’ll tell you that Betara is going to have 90% of the vote cast. I have also told you that two candidates have already gone far away beyond zoning. They’ve gone far. They’ve gone too far. Wase and of course, Betara and it is not only because I understand the history of where they came from. The volume of support that they have from members and the rest, I’ve also had conversation with them”.