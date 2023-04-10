10th NASS leadership: We ‘re greater majority -Opposition parties

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June, the members-elect of the House of Representatives from the opposition political parties under the umbrella of minority caucus have vowed to forge a common front to protect their interests.

Describing themselves as the “greater majority” in the incoming House, the caucus also assured it will checkmate the ruling party and deepen democracy.

It will be recalled that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) jostling for the speakership of the 10th House produced 162 members-elect out of the 325 seats declared so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The opposition which has 5 political parties won 163 seats across board.

The details of the results showed that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has 102, Labour Party (LP) has 34, New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) will control 18 seats,

Similarly, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) won 4 seats, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) have 2 seats each while the (Young Progressives Party (YPP) has one.

Supplementary elections in about 32 federal constituencies are due to be conducted on April 15 to complete polls in the 360 federal constituencies that made up the House.

Speaking at an inaugural meeting held late night on Tuesday in Abuja, a co- convener, Hon. Agbedi Yeitiemone Frederick from Bayelsa State said that the meeting was to enable them familiarize with each other and form a united front to deepen opposition politics in the 10th House.

He said: “It is with great honor that I welcome you all on behalf of the co-conveners and other leaders on this auspicious occasion of the inaugural meeting of the minority caucuses that I refer to as the “Greater Majority” of the expected 10th Assembly of the Federal House of Representatives.

“I also congratulate us on our election victory which was not easy to achieve but by the grace of God, this puts on our shoulder responsibility not only to represent our people but see

Nigeria as one constituency where our contributions should make life meaningful to all.

“This session is to enable us network, interact and familiarize ourselves as people that the results of 2023 General election has thrown up as a new phase, having numbers that gives us greater strength to deepen opposition politics and democracy.

“Therefore, we need to realize such and bond for the interest of our parties and the people we here to represent.

On this note, I once again welcome us all and wish us successful deliberations”.

Also speaking, a former chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations and a member of NNPP, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin said the opposition parties must checkmate the activities of the ruling party.

He said: “We understand that for us to be able to put through our collective interest, for us to be able to protect our ideals as minority parties that fundamentally serve as a check to the ruling party, and to be able to contribute to nation building, we must come together. If we do not put ourselves together, we will not be able to marshal through our interests.”

Also speaking, Hon. Beni Lar from Plateau State (PDP) said with their number, they can achieve a common goal.

“All of us put together are now the majority and a greater majority. This is something that many parliaments around the world seek to achieve but cannot achieve. I believe that with our numbers, strength and with our doggedness, we can achieve our common goal and purpose,” she said.

The meeting later moved into a closed door session after the remarks.