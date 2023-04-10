10th NASS leadership: Waive declares for Reps Deputy Speakership

Waive

Incumbent member representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South, Udu Federal Constituency of Delta state has declared to run for office of Deputy Speaker in the 10th National Assembly (NASS) as the race to elect principal officers gathers momentum.

Waive, renowned cleric, in his closing first tenure has commendation and increased confidence among his constituents who gave him unassailable votes to retain his seat in the 2023 elections and fellow house members now rallying round him on the Deputy Speakership having excelled among most outstanding Reps of the 9th NASS as Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Power.

In a notice to the 10th Assembly House members to be, Waive of the All Progressives Congress (APC) one of few Deltans to get into house on opposition platforms against Delta ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said his aspiration, aside overriding competence and capacity to deliver, would be driven by equity and fairness.

His notice of intend read, “I believe the 10th Assembly deserves a leadership sensitive to needs of members and serves all without any discrimination. I believe in the equality of members, in equal opportunities both on the floor and in committee.

“I offer to serve you as Deputy Speaker (if zoned to the South South), that I will be easily accessible, help our esteemed first timers quickly find their footing, and carry everyone along during our tenure.

“Those who know me personally in the current 9th Assembly have described me as calm, cool and collected. My antecedents have always been that of service to humanity.

“As our induction and inauguration ceremonies draw near, I am available to interact with you personally and privately at your convenience. Just a WhatsApp message on this line and I am with you.

“And on that Inauguration Day remember to write FRANCIS as your choice for Deputy Speaker.

“Please accept the assurances of my utmost regards and many congratulations once again.”

A peep into his rising profile shows Hon Francis E. Waive was educated at Bendel State University (now Ambrose Ali University) Ekpoma, graduating with a Second-Class Upper degree in Accounting.

He was elected and served as President, Students Union Government of the University, preparing him for the larger society politics today as member representing the entire people of Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Before his dramatic election in February 2019, Hon. Waive served Church of the Anointing Warri Delta State, a veritable platform he deployed to dispense valued charity to neglected communities of the Niger Delta through his establishment of the Riverine Communities Health Organization.

His involvement includes research projects and intervention programmes in Education, Health, Water and Sanitation, etc. His social advocacy efforts include convening the free Delta Group for good governance in Delta State.

Widely travelled, Hon Waive has attended several training courses home and abroad. He is blissfully married to Rita (a Guidance and Counseling Educationist) and they are blessed with children and grandchildren.

KEY CREDENTIALS:

Aside his Accounting first degree, Hon Francis E. Waive holds a Masters in Legislative Studies 2023 with Specialty in Social Researcher and Scientist, Avid Community and Rural Demographic Expert, Newspaper Columnist and Politician.

On his rapid rising political profile, Waive, member, Member National Executive Committee (NEC) of the APC (2019 – 2022) remains Member, House Caucus, All Progressives Caucus 2019 -2023, Honourable Member, Deputy Chairman House Committee on Power 2019 – 2023, Chairman Nigeria/Niger Parliamentary Friendship Group.

He is also Member of the House Standing Committees on Power, Banking and Finance Capital Market, Housing & Habitat, North East Development Commission, Niger Delta Development Commission, Sustainable Development Goals, Steel and Mines Development, Pilgrim, Foreign Affairs, Privatization & Commercialization, Police Affairs Host Communities.

Waive is also Member, House Ad-Hoc Investigative Committees on Power Sector Reform, Utilization of Military Funds between 2011 and 2020, Structure and Accountability of Joint Venture Business & PSCs of NNPC Petroleum Product Subsidy Regime, Tank Farm, N19.2b Railway Rehabilitation Contract awarded to Eser Contracting Industry Company Incorporated.

Waive served the committees on Purchase, Use and Control of Arms, Ammunition and related Hardware by Military, Paramilitary and other Law Enforcement Agencies in Nig.

The lawmaker’s Skills/Strength are rooted in his proactive managerial ability, commitment to good governance and quest for excellent and he is personally strong as an organiser of material, men and money to achieving set goals and objectives in a given project.

His stewardship to his constituents whose wellbeing and the nation at larges as his primary motivation for delving into a lawmaking career is saturated with several outstanding bills introduced and passed, several motions moved and approved for improvement of governance and several valuable constituency projects delivered to improve livelihoods in his constituency.