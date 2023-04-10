10th NASS leadership: Gagdi meets Abia Governor-elect, Alex Otti, LP members-elect

…promises to be speaker for all Nigerians

…set to flag off campaign April 25

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The member representing Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke Federal Constituency of Plateau State, Yusuf Gadgi who is aspiring for the speakership of the incoming 10th House of Representatives has promised to provide service for all Nigerians if elected.

The lawmaker who is also the chairman, Committee on Navy also said he would not allow re-introduction of projects not executed into another budget cycle which he said has been the case for political correctness.

He reasoned that such practice has always ended up wasting public funds.

Gagdi gave the impressions while briefing journalists after interaction with Alex Otti, the Abia state governor-elect and House of Representatives members-elect on the platform of Labour Party (LP) as well other stakeholders in Enugu state.

While promising to be speaker for all Nigerians irrespective of religious, ethnic and political differences, Gagdi appealed to the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone the speakership of the 10th House to north central geopolitical zone.

The lawmaker who said he has visited at least 24 governors to canvass for votes of the members-elect said he was looking forward to officially declare his ambition from April 25 to 30.

He said: “Yesterday I commenced my public engagements which I have visited Lagos to meet with Governor-elect Abia state and members of Labour Party. Abia has seven members from the Labour Party in the House of Representatives. From there, I flew to Enugu to engage and have interaction with state party chairman of Labour Party as well as the governorship candidate of Labour Party in Enugu state.

“Those are important for me because someone will wonder why this aspirant for speakership is going to visit a governorship candidate that was just declared a governor. Engaging a governor who has majority in the House of Representatives is important.

“Yesterday was the first public engagement I had but silently I have visited 24 governors across the country. I am looking at the 25th of this month to 30th to flag off my campaign.

“I intend to stop initiation of proliferation of projects. Project will commence with tax payers money and it won’t be completed, another similar project will be initiated due to political intention. That is what is wasting taxpayers money.

“I have intentions to correct these, in the area of justice I feel I’m from the north-central and the region deserves to be speaker if you are zoning it to northern Nigeria. It’s only north central that has not produced speaker in the past years.

“I want to be speaker for the Nigerian people. I don’t want to be regional speaker. God’s willing I will be speaker for the Nigerian people irrespective of tribe, religion. I will be speaker that my primary responsibility is to add value to the people of this county.

“The qualities that I will expect from the next speaker is capacity, sincerity, honesty and commitment. I want to see a just speaker. A speaker that will protect the interest of the people of all the geopolitical formations in Nigeria irrespective of population and what have you”.

Speaking on what motivated him, Gadgi said his young age, passion for public service and legislative acumen were the factors.

“On motivation, a lot of things motivated me, this is my second time in House of Representatives, even in first time I was able to sponsor 12 bills among them Mr President assented to six. Check and see if you can find any member that has funded 12 bills out of which 6 have been assented to.

“I think I have broken a record in the National Assembly. I’m proud to say that if we have a Guinness book of records in the National Assembly I will enter that book. I have moved 18 sensitive motions on the floor of the House.

“I chair the Navy committee and I have visited all commands and formations of navy to discharge my oversight functions. So legislative trinity I have done it in the best of my ability so it’s one of my motivations.

“Because we have a President that is above 60, a Vice President that is above 60, a Senate President possibly that will be above 60, so you want Speaker again that will be above 60. When the right time comes, I will advance all of those debates.

“So are you telling us that the youths from 25 -45 that have contributed immensely to the democratisation process are not qualified to take charge of one of the institutions of government? Definitely it will be part of the reason that I will advance in my campaign,” he said.