10th NASS leadership: El-Rufai backs Abass for Reps’ speakership

…lawmaker set to declare soon

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

As the race for the speakership of the House of Representatives in the incoming 10th National Assembly gathers momentum with about 10 lawmakers jostling for the juicy office, there are strong indication that the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai has fully thrown his weight behind Hon. Tajueed Abass.

Abass is currently the Chairman, House Committee on Transport.

He is also the lawmaker representing Zaria federal constituency of Kaduna State.

Abass is on record to have sponsored the highest number of bills in the current Assembly with about 78 bills of which about 20 had been assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the 8th Assembly which ran from 2015-l to 2019, Abass came third with 43 bills and 13 motions.

Other lawmakers in play for the House of Representatives speakership included Hon. Aliyu Betara representing Biu/Kwaya federal constituency of Borno State; Aminu Sani Jaji, a former chairman of the House of Representatives committee on National Security and intelligence in the 8th Assembly who has been reelected to represent Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji federal constituency of Zamfara state; the current deputy speaker, Hon. Idris Wase from Plateau State; the current spokesman of the House, Hon. Ben Kalu and the majority leader of the 9th House, Hon. Ado Doguwa, the Chairman, House Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi, representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State and Hon. Princess Mariam Onuoha.

A source close who pleaded anonymity said Abbas is set to formally declare his intention for the number one in the House.

“I want to confirm to you that Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass will soon be making his intention to contest for speaker known to everyone. He is the best lawmaker in terms of lawmaking in the National Assembly.

“Remember, the primary function of legislators is lawmaking and Rt Hon. Tajudeen Abass has sponsored 78 bills, which is the highest in this Assembly. In the 8th House, he came third with 43 bills and 113 motions.

“This is the man for the job and Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai is solidly behind his aspiration because Hon. Abass is a good product and Kaduna state is offering the nation the best to lead the House of Representatives “, the source said.

Abass holds a diploma in accounting, B.Sc. in Business Administration and MBA in the same discipline, all from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He also holds a Ph.D. in Business Management from the Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto.