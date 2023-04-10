10th NASS: Kalu’s best for Reps speakership — Coalition

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

A coalition of Civil Society Groups for Good Governance (CSGGG) has extolled the legislative and intellectual prowess of the spokesman of the 9th House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, saying he was best suited for the speakership of the incoming 10th House.

Kalu, who represents Bende Federal constituency of Abia, is a frontline contestant for the juicy office.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Friday, the national convener of the group, Chief Dominic Ogakwu, said that Kalu towered above all other lawmakers aspiring for the office.

He said: “Our clamour for the Speakership from the South-East is not premised on equity and inclusion alone, but because there is capacity, ability and widespread consensus that Benjamin Kalu, is suited for the job.

“As a second term lawmaker with resounding mandate from his people, Kalu, the Cicero of the House has demonstrated panache, zest, ability and capacity as Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs.

“Time and time again, Benjamin Kalu, the member representing Bende federal constituency of Abia State, has passed across resolutions and decisions of the House without reason to second guess or be misquoted.

“For him, the position is not one to just address the media but to be innovative as evidenced in the launch of first ever magazine publication of the Assembly called, “The Green Chamber Magazine.”

“It is established that he ranks as one of the most active members in the sponsorship of bills and motions which has seen him ranked in the top 10 members of the House by bill sponsorship.

“Kalu has remained a loyal party man and worked tirelessly for the election of the President-elect and has not shied away from defending the mandate freely and widely given to His Excellency, Aiswaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“He is a lawmaker packed with rich political pedigree, one of several veritable attributes for the Speakership.

“As members of civil society, Benjamin Kalu towers above all others especially from the South East to occupy the Speakership of the 10th House of Reps owing to his global and private work experience, and his extensive collaborative work with people from all parts and diverse cultural and religious backgrounds while maintaining his integrity and dynamism”.

Ogakwu also urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to zone the speakership to the South East, noting that the zone was yet to occupy the office since the return of democracy in 1999.

“At present, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is on the cusp of history to demonstrate that equity, inclusivity and justice are the principles on which the party is built as it reaches a decision on zoning of key officers for the 10th National Assembly, especially for the House of Representatives.

“As members of civil society, we hold the view without equivocation that equity and fairness demand that the South East should produce the next Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“It is for this reason that we call on the APC as the majority party in the National Assembly to zone the Office of Speaker of the House of Reps to the South East not just to reflect federal character and support a balanced power sharing formula in the country, but because the South East Zone has the potential and capacity for the Office.

“There is a sense of alienation and marginalization amongst the people of the Zone by the APC, which though we do not share, but agree as legitimate concern.

“As a country that just emerged from an electoral process that is benighted by divisive tendencies, history beckons on the ruling party to demonstrate that is inclusive, equitable and responsive to all parts of the country, particularly the South East,” he said.