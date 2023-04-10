10TH NASS: I’m still in race for Senate President – Akpabio

Says my purported withdrawal from Senate Presidency’s blackmail from hell

By Clifford Ndujihe

FORMER Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and Akwa Ibom North-West Senator-Elect, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has dismissed as false reports that he had quit the race for the Senate Presidency in the forthcoming 10th Senate, saying he is still in the contest.

Media reports, on Monday, said that the former Akwa Ibom State two-term governor and former minority leader of the Senate might drop his Senate Presidency ambition for a ministerial appointment in the cabinet of the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Akpabio was one of the seven presidential aspirants who stepped down for Tinubu at the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential primaries.

Picking holes in the withdrawal from the Senate Presidency race report, Akpabio said that it was the handiwork of blackmailers.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Jackson Udom, the Senator-elect said: “Please, tell them that the story is complete falsehood and blackmail cooked and served from the pit of hell. These tissues of lies lack substance and only exist in the minds of its purveyors and backers.”