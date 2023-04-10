10th NASS: Coalition of former, serving Reps endorse Betara Aliyu for Speaker

…pledge lawmaker’s competence, acceptability

By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

The speakership aspiration of the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu, Sunday, received a boost with an endorsement by a coalition of former and servicing lawmakers.

The lawmakers came from the 6th, 7th, 8th as well as outgoing 9th Assembly across party lines representing the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Arising from a meeting in Abuja, the lawmakers via a communiqué made available to Vanguard extolled Aliyu’s leadership acumen, saying that as one who had chaired the Committees on Army, Defence respectively before his present portfolio, he was familiar with the issues of national significance in the legislature.

The coalition stated that Betara Aliyu who represents Biu/Bayo/Shani/Kwaya Kusar federal constituency of Borno State was most suitable to occupy the position of Speaker of the 10th Assembly amongst the lot jostling for the office, adding that it was as an onerous task for them to arrive at the decision.

According to the lawmakers, Nigeria needed someone with the ability, capacity, competence and quality leadership to unify the country, hence their resolve to rally support for Aliyu.

They pledged to sell the candidacy of the aspirant to other serving lawmakers.

Some of the lawmakers who signed the communiqué were Hon. Emeka Anohu,(Ihiala Federal Constituency of Anambra State) and Hon. Golu Timothy (Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State ) both of who were of 8th Assembly.

Others included Hon. Mohammed Almakura,(Lafia/ Obi Federal Constituency of Nasarawa State in the 6th Assembly and Hon Nado Karibo (Ogbia Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State) in the 7th Assembly; Hon. Bashir Babale (Minjibir/Unogogo Federal Constituency of Kano State); and Hon. Segun Odebumi (Surulere/Ogo Oluwa Federal Constituency of Oyo State in the 9th Assembly.

The communiqué reads: “While wishing our Muslim brothers and sisters a happy Eid-el-fitr celebrations, the coalition of former members of the National Assembly from the six geo political zones of the country have come together to throw our weight behind the man of the moment, Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu (OON), to steer the affairs of the House of Representatives as the 10th Speaker of the noble Green Chambers, commencing from June, 2023.

“This decision was arrived at by the various past members, after very rigorous analysis of the best man suited for the job at this crucial moment in the Nigerian polity.

“We unanimously agreed that the country needs someone with the ability and capacity to unify the country, the competence and skills to drive an effective and productive legislature, a bridge builder between the other arms of government and above all, a man with serene humility, character and fear of God in discharging the duties associated with the office. That person is no other than Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu (OON).

“The former members from the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th Assembly, unanimously resolved to mobilize support and reach out to the new members elect from their zones, with detailed facts of Hon. Muktar Betara Aliyu’s solid and intimidating antecedents with regards to his legislative prowess over the years thus, singling him out as the suitable person over other contestants”