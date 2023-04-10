10th NASS: Betara is our choice for Reps’ speakership-Members-elect

…vow to resist imposition of candidates

…zoning not an issue -APC Rep.

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Strong indications emerged Friday that the majority of the members-elect of the incoming 10th House of Representatives across the political parties have settled for the choice of Hon. Aliyu Muktar Betara as the next Speaker.

The members-elect, it was learnt were only waiting for the inauguration of the House in June this year to realize the ambition.

Already, alliances are being formed across the parties to smoothen the endorsement within the various parties in favour of the legislator.

Betara, the current chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations represents Biu/Kwaya federal constituency of Borno State.

He is returning to the House for the fifth time and will be contesting the speakership alongside the current deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase amongst together legislators which have also indicated interest in the plum office.

Saturday Vanguard gathered that many members-elect across the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; the Labour Party, LP; the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP; the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA; Advance Democratic Party, ADC and the Social Democratic Party, SDP, are working assiduously to ensure that Betara succeeds Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila as the next speaker of the House.

Some ranking members in APC and other opposition parties who confided in the paper said that they were waiting for the ruling on the zoning arrangements of the presiding and principal officers, hoping that the ruling party will understand the mood of the members-elect.

It will be recalled that members-elect from the opposition parties met recently in Abuja and urged APC to lean towards nominating an acceptable candidate for the office.

Recall that the opposition currently made up the combined simple majority of about 163 while the ruling APC has 162 with some seats awaiting run off.



A member-elect from the ruling APC who spoke on condition of anonymity said “I want to tell you categorically that if the election into the office of Speaker is conducted today on the floor, no one will beat Betara. He enjoyed the support of majority of his returning colleagues and the new members. We are also excited about his candidature because of what we got to know about him. As members familiar with the workings of the National Assembly having worked there severally, we can confirm to you that Betara has a very high acceptability rating among the members. What members want is someone accessible, respectful, intelligent, knowledgeable, humble and kind.



“Members are looking up to an individual who is a bridge builder across political, religious and ethnic divides and who has the stuff to bring us together. We don’t want someone who will be more on one side than the other. Betara has been a true friend of his colleagues. He is generous and compassionate to a fault.

“As a fifth termer, he understands the intricacies of the apex legislature and what drives the institution and its players. He has an excellent working relationship with his party and those to head the executive. Betara has an excellent relationship with all the former Speakers, principal officers and members that served with him from the 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th assemblies and all these are assets to his favour”.



Another ranking member who also pleaded not to be named said “We are going to vote for Betara. The fact that he is from the north east with the Vice President elect is not an issue at all because there is a precedent. If I were the APC I will not zone the office to anywhere because Members-Elect are going to do what is called the ‘House Project’ to elect someone they prefer as leader to lead them. No room will be given for imposition.



“We are all matured here and especially those coming from the state assemblies, they also know the consequences of imposition and the gains of respect for separation of powers. When we elect our leaders, the House becomes stable and sound but where imposition takes place there has always been instability or docility. I am speaking the minds of those we think and talk together “.



Another member-elect from one of the opposition parties hinted that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not averse to zoning, but believed that the two chambers should be allowed to make their leadership choices considering the sensibilities of the nation at this time.

To him, any attempt to zone or impose someone will create negative impressions that may take time to heal and also divide the legislature.

“As members of the opposition parties we are waiting to see what the APC will do. As far as we are concerned, the APC as a party should read the handwriting on the wall and not allow some of its selfish and greedy leaders to abuse this goodwill. You know that if the opposition parties get the joint majority and deploy that to one person, the work load has tremendously reduced for whoever will emerge.

“In this case, I can confirm to you that majority of our people, both new and old are queuing behind the easy going Chairman of Appropriation Committee, Hon Betara. Whether the ruling party adopts zoning or not, we are going to do the needful to bring out the Peoples Speaker for the parliament and the nation”.