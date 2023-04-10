10th NASS: APC chieftains meet Tinubu in Paris over zoning

By Henry Umoru

AHEAD of the inauguration of the National Assembly and barring last minute change, chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, are currently holding series of meeting with the party’s presidential candidate and President-elect, Bola Tinubu, in Paris, France.

This is even as a souce told Vanguard yesterday that APC may have settled for South South geo- political zone of the country for the position of President of the Senate.

According to the source, the position of Deputy Senate President was as at yesterday, zoned to the North Central geo- political zone, while speaker of the House of Representatives may have been zoned to North West geo- politiccal zone.

The source told Vanguard that South East was earlier considered for the position of Senate President before it was dropped for South South, following meetings with the President- elect, Senator Bola Tinubu, in far away London and Paris.

According to sources, a former national chairman of the party, and a key member of the National Working Committee, NWC, among others, were among those at the meeting to brainstorm with Tinubu on the way forward.

Vanguard also gathered that with the outcome of meetings held on Tuesday and Wednesday at different locations, former Senate Minority leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, APC, Akwa Ibom North West, is being favoured for the position of Senate President, while the Chairman, Senate Services, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East, who is also eyeing the position of Senate President, would step down to allow for a Christian as the number three citizen of the country.

He is now to go for the position of Deputy Senate President that may now be zoned to the North Central.

Vanguard also gathered that with pressure from Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El- Rufai, his candidate for the position of speaker, House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, representing Zaria Federal Constituency may be favoured.

Though the APC is looking at North West for the position of speaker, Aminu Sani Jaji, representing Kaura Namoda/ Birni Magaji Federal Constituency, Zamfara State is expected to give Tajudeen a good fight.

Vanguard gathered that for the position of Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, the party is looking at a very ranking member in the person of Peter Ohiozojeh Akpatason, APC, Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency.

Following the results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC after the National Assembly election, of the present lawmakers in the red Chamber, 30 of the old members in the present 9th Senate succeeded in the election.