10th Assembly: Ned Nwoko makes case for South East

Ned Nwoko

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

AS the race for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly gathers momentum, a senator-elect, Ned Nwoko, has canvassed for the emergence of a South East Senator to lead the red chamber.

He said consideration of the South East for Senate Presidency would be part of a reconciliatory move towards appeasing most marginalized parts of the country.

Ned Nwoko who was a guest on a program on Arise TV, during the week, said zoning the office of the Senate President to any other part of the country apart from South East does not depict sensitivity and a sense of national unity and reconciliation.

“We are coming from a very difficult campaign and election period. We must seek to make some kinds of reconciliatory moves, a kind of appeasement to those parts of Nigeria that have been marginalized.

“Obviously South East is one of them, perhaps top priority should be South East. So any group that is clamoring for the zoning of the Senate Presidency to another part of Nigeria is not being sensitive to the need for national unity”, he stated.

The Delta North senator-elect further noted that competence, capability, focus, and strength of character should form part of the considerations in selecting the leadership of the tenth National Assembly.

He said the leadership of the National Assembly should be one that thinks of Nigeria first, those who have experience and strength of character to lead a legislative arm of government that will not be a rubber stamp.

Ned Nwoko said he sought to represent the people of Delta North as a result of his burning desire to serve, stating that the issue of insecurity in Nigeria is top in his legislative agenda.

He highlighted the need to dialogue with agitators from both ends of Nigeria, including Eastern Security Network, IPOB, Boko Haram and others, insisting that machinery must be put in place to end killings across Nigeria.

“The huge costs of the fight in various ends must stop, for me insecurity is a priority that must be addressed.

The economy is equally important, a lot has happened under this administration, the economy is almost in comatose from the inflationary rate to banking interest rate”, he noted.