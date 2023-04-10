10th Assembly Inauguration: NASS mgt begins training of members-elect

The management of the National Assembly says training of members-elect will begin on May 7 ahead of the inauguration of the 10th Assembly.

The announcement is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by the Chairman, Planning Sub-Committee on Media and Publicity, Dr Ali Umoru.

Umoru stated that management was fully prepared for the inauguration following the conclusion of National Assembly elections and the release of a list of senators and members-elect by INEC.

The chairman added that management was working in conjunction with the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) to train members-elect on legislative functions ahead of the imagination.

“The induction programme, which will be held in two batches, is scheduled to begin from May 7 to May 13 for Batch A, while Batch ‘B’ will hold from May 14 to May 20.

“The objective is to expose members-elect to the functions of the National Assembly; its practices and procedures as well as the services available to them,’’ Umoru stated.

He added that the Clerk of the National Assembly, Alhaji Sani Tambawal had constituted a Central Planning Committee as part of efforts to ensure a successful induction,

Umoru stated also that the committee is made up of secretaries in the National Assembly Service and membership from the National Assembly Service Commission and those of NILDS.