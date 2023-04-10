10th Assembly: Groups rally to back Betara for Speaker

A coalition of Tinubu Support Groups and the South West Good Governance Agenda have endorsed Hon. Ahmed Muktar Betara as speaker of the Federal House of Representatives.

The Groups asserted that the task ahead of the President-elect is daunting, requiring all hands to be on deck towards delivering the mandate of a better Nigeria for all. As such, it is important to state that all arms of government have to be on the same page.

Mrs Oshunkeye Adenike, Executive secretary of the group made this known while speaking at a rally held in Lagos to endorse Hon. Ahmed Muktar Betara for the Speakership of the 10th Assembly on Monday.

She said in part; “We must admit that the task ahead of the President-elect is daunting, requiring all hands to be on deck towards delivering the mandate of a better Nigeria for all. As such, it is important to state that all arms of government have to be on the same page.

“Our emphasis on the legislative arm of government is hinged on past experiences, where the legislative arm of government worked at cross-purpose with the executive arm of government. This didn’t augur well, and the realities on the ground do not permit such an experiment at this crucial point in our existence.

“On the strength of the above, the Coalition of Tinubu Support Groups and the South West Good Governance Agenda is holding the rally to press home our support and endorsement of Hon. Ahmed Muktar Betara for the speakership position of the 10th National Assembly.

“Our position is hinged on the necessity of having the best hands and team to work with in that onerous task ahead of our President-elect. There is no gainsaying that the President-elect is a democrat and a highly cerebral individual whose passion and commitment to the sustenance and growth of our nascent democracy remains unflinching. Therefore, the leadership of the legislative arm of government must share in this reality the overarching desire to bring about sustainable growth and development in the country.

“We consequently wish to use this medium to state that Hon. Ahmed Muktar Betara is, by every standard, a democrat whose passion for the country’s common good stands tall. His track record of being a legislator per excellence puts him in good stead as the Federal House of Representatives speaker.

“As a group, we are convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the Hon Ahmed Muktar Betara indeed possesses the right temperament, experience, and composure to lead the Federal House of Representatives in a manner that would complement the efforts of the executive arm of government towards delivering the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“Therefore, Hon. Ahmed Muktar Betara, if he is elected speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, would put his experience, competence, and wide acceptability to good use in supporting the President-elect in the leadership of the country.”