1 in 6 people globally affected by infertility —World Health Organisation

By Chioma Obinna

A new report by the World Health Organisation, WHO, has shown that roughly 1 in 6 people worldwide are affected by infertility in their lifetime.

The new report noted that large numbers of people which is about 17.5 per cent of the adult population experience infertility, calling for an urgent need to increase access to affordable, high-quality fertility care for those in need.

The new estimates show limited variation in the prevalence of infertility between regions.

The rates are comparable for high-, middle- and low-income countries, indicating that this is a global health challenge. Lifetime prevalence was 17.8 per cent in high-income countries and 16.5 per cent in low- and middle-income countries.

Speaking on the report, Director-General at WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus explained that the report revealed an important truth that infertility does not discriminate.”

He said: “The sheer proportion of people affected shows the need to widen access to fertility care and ensure this issue is no longer sidelined in health research and policy so that safe, effective, and affordable ways to attain parenthood are available for those who seek it.

“Infertility is a disease of the male or female reproductive system, defined by the failure to achieve a pregnancy after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sexual intercourse. It can cause significant distress, stigma, and financial hardship, affecting people’s mental and psychosocial well-being.”

However, despite the magnitude of the issue, solutions for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of infertility including assisted reproductive technology such as in vitro fertilization, IVF, remain underfunded and inaccessible to many due to high costs, social stigma and limited availability.

At present, in most countries, fertility treatments are largely funded out of pocket – often resulting in devastating financial costs.

People in the poorest countries spend a greater proportion of their income on fertility care than those in wealthier countries. High costs frequently prevent people from accessing infertility treatments or alternatively, can catapult them into poverty as a consequence of seeking care.

Speaking, the Director of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Research at WHO, including the United Nations Special Programme of Research, Development and Research Training in Human Reproduction, HRP, Dr Pascale Allotey said: “Millions of people face catastrophic healthcare costs after seeking treatment for infertility, making this a major equity issue and all too often, a medical poverty trap for those affected.

“Better policies and public financing can significantly improve access to treatment and protect poorer households from falling into poverty as a result.”

While the new report shows convincing evidence of the high global prevalence of infertility, it highlights a persistent lack of data in many countries and some regions. It calls for greater availability of national data on infertility disaggregated by age and causes to help with quantifying infertility, as well as knowing who needs fertility care and how risks can be reduced.