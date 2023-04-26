Tinubu meets Adamu, Lawan, Omo-Agege; yet to reach consensus on NASS leadership

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, met with the National Chairman of his ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu at the Defence House, Abuja, behind closed doors.

But there were indications that the battle for the seat of President of the 10th Senate was part of the discussions.

Among those at the meeting were the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan; the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; APC National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore and former Secretary of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, James Faleke.

Others were the APC Deputy National Chairman, North, Senator Abubakar Kyari, Deputy National Chairman, South, Emma Eneukwu, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Kwara state Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and Speaker, Kaduna state House of Assembly, Hon. Yusuf Zailani.



While the dignitaries declined to entertain media enquiries, Adamu simply described the meeting as routine.



Pressed further, he said; “Nigerians should be patient with the party. We should wait. What is good for the country is what is good for us as a party. We are only celebrating the victory of our party now.”



Tinubu and key party officials were at the Defence House to check the level of renovation works. He had not officially moved to the residence since he was declared winner of the presidential polls.



Vanguard gathered that the meeting, though impromptu, provided an avenue for the leaders to discuss issues regarding the 10th National Assembly leadership.



One of the sources privy to the meeting, said; “Asiwaju was there to inspect the facility but seized the opportunity to have a meeting with leadership of the NWC and National Assembly as regards zoning.

“A crucial meeting will hold tonight (yesterday) with the leadership of the party, National Assembly and some stakeholders. No conclusion yet.”



Since his arrival from France on Monday, Tinubu has been receiving well wishers. Among those who visited him on Wednesday were the Nasarawa state Governor, Abdullahi Sule and former Imo state Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha.