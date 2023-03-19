Zulum wins in all 4 Borno LGAs announced so far

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state, candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Saturday’s election, has won the highest number of votes cast in Mafa his home town and Monguno Local Government Area.

The governor who is seeking a second term polled 23,615 while PDP managed to get 83, and LP:2

According to the results obtained by our Correspondent, Zulum also polled a total of 17,187 votes in Monguno LGA, while Mohammed Jajari, his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival garnered only 280 votes, leaving a margin of 16,907 votes.

This is in addition to four LGAs also won by the APC. These include below:-

Kaga LG:

PDP : 1091

APC: 9523

LP:2

Magumeri LG :

APC: 10428

PDP: 151

LP: 3

Dikwa LG:

APC: 17294

PDP: 765

LP: 12

4. Jere LG:

APC : 45247

PDP : 2785

LP : 79

DETAILS LATER…..