Zulum visits families of slain fishermen

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum at the weekend paid visits to families of over 30 fishermen killed by Boko Haram insurgents on Wednesday at Mukdolo village in Ngala Local Government Area (LGA), some kilometres away from Dikwa.

Vanguard reported how the massacre took place last Tuesday, 9th March 2023.

Zulum was in Dikwa town where the fishermen lived and from where they went fishing at Mukdolo before they were ambushed.

Dikwa town, the headquarters of Dikwa Local Government Area is located within Borno Central. Dikwa was once occupied by Boko Haram around 2014 as a stronghold before it was liberated by the military, rebuilt by the government and reoccupied.

Governor Zulum met all bereaved families of the slain fishermen at the palace of the Shehu of Dikwa, Alhaji Ibrahim Ibn Ibrahim El-Kanemi.

“On behalf of the government and people, I am

here to extend our sympathy to you over the killing of our brothers who had gone to earn a living”, Zulum said.

He added, “I urge you to take solace from the Almighty Allah, as He alone can take life. We pray that their souls shall rest in eternal peace”.

Governor Zulum presented relief materials to each of the deceased families to support them during the mourning period.

He assured of continuous assistance to the families left behind by the victims.

The Shehu of Dikwa, on behalf of the families and bereaved communities, expressed gratitude to Governor Zulum for the visit.