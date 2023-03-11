Zulum visits families of slain fishermen in Borno

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Friday, paid condolence visits to families of over 30 fishermen killed by Boko Haram insurgents.

The attack occurred on Wednesday at Mukdolo village in Ngala Local Government Area (LGA), some kilometers away from Dikwa town.

Zulum visited Dikwa, where the fishermen lived and from where they went fishing at Mukdolo before they were ambushed.

Dikwa town, where Dikwa LGA is headquartered, was once occupied by Boko Haram around 2014 before it was reclaimed by the military, rebuilt by government and reoccupied.

Zulum was said to have met all the bereaved families of the slain fishermen at the palace of the Shehu of Dikwa, Alhaji Ibrahim Ibn Ibrahim El-Kanemi.

“On behalf of the government and people, I am here to extend our sympathy to you over the killing of our brothers who had gone to earn a living,” Zulum said.

“I urge you to take solace from the Almighty Allah, as He alone can take life. We pray that their souls shall rest in eternal peace.”

The governor presented relief materials to each of the deceased’s families to support them during the mourning period.

He promised continuous assistance to the families left behind by the victims.

The Shehu of Dikwa, on behalf of the families and bereaved communities, expressed gratitude to Zulum for the visit.