Zone Senate President to me, Orji Kalu tells APC

Orji Uzor Kalu

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, APC, Abia North has declared for the position of Senate President, saying it is his turn to be the number three citizen of the country.

Answering questions from Journalists on Tuesday, Kalu urged his party to zone the position of the Senate President to him or to Village, Igbere, Abia North Senatorial District.

He said that with his position as the Chief Whip of the ninth Senate, he is the most ranking Senator from the South East and therefore deserves the position.

Details later…