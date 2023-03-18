Zeal of voters reduced, but outcome ‘ll be credible – Sani Musa

By Henry Umoru

CHAIRMAN, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East has said that number of voters on Saturday reduced when compared to the February 25th Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Speaking with Journalists on Saturday shortly after casting his vote along side his wife, Hajiya Sa’adatu Sani Musa at Anguwan Galadima 1 Polling Unit in Paiko Central Ward in Niger State, Senator Musa who was re- elected into the Senate during the last election, however assured that in spite of the non massive turnout of voters, outcome of the poll would be credible, free, fair, transparent and acceptable to the people of Niger State.

Senator Musa commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for a perfect job by ensuring that the BVAS worked perfectly, saying that the reconfiguration of BVAS became necessary to avoid clashing of election dates.

Meanwhile, at Paikoro local government, the polling unit of the Niger East Senatorial District, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa (313) Galadima one polling unit 011 election started at 8:45 am.

Senator Musa who is eyeing the position of the President of the Senate ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, however confirmed that the party was yet to zone its principal offices until after the governorship and state assembly elections, adding he is eminently qualified to occupy any office that would be zoned to the North Central of the country if he so wish to contest.