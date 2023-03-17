Zamfara PDP candidate’s convoy attacked

–Lawal fingers state-backed anti-thuggery committee

In less than 48 hours before the governorship elections in Nigeria, the convoy of the Zamfara governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Dauda Lawal was allegedly attacked in the state.

Lawal’s convoy was attacked in the Sani Abacha Way of GRA in the Gusau Local Government Area of the state.

In a press statement in Gusau on Thursday, the Dauda Lawal Media Office stated that the attack was unprovoked and was an attempt to assassinate the PDP governorship candidate, Dauda Lawal.

The attackers were said to have ambushed the convoy and opened fire on the campaign vehicles in Lawal’s convoy during the attack on Thursday night, and scores of police escorts were injured.

The DL Media Office who fingered a state-backed anti-thuggery committee as being behind the attack. noted that this is the second time within a month that Zamfara State PDP Governorship Candidate was attacked.

Lawal, together with some party members and supporters, had a last-minute campaign rally in Magami, and Wanke areas of the state before the attack.

The statement read in parts: “The Zamfara State government is hell-bent and desperate to cause chaos in a few days to the governorship polls across the country.

“This clandestine move by the APC government is a clear sign that the odds are not in their favor, a reason why they resorted to the use of the illegally formed anti-thuggery committee to assassinate the PDP candidate.

“The convoy of the Zamfara State PDP Governorship candidate, Dauda Lawal on Thursday, March 16, 2023, came under heavy attack from armed men …on the Sani Abacha Way of the GRA in Gusau Local Government Area of the state.

“Dauda Lawal had gone to some areas for a last-minute campaign and on his way back home, the uniformed anti-thuggery launched a heavy attack on him, spraying his car and backup vehicles with bullets.

“This is the second time within a month that the anti-thuggery assassins have made attempts on the life of the PDP Candidate.

“The anti-thuggery is operating illegally in Zamfara State, because there is an existing court order restraining the committee from harassing, intimidating, brutalizing, terrorizing, arresting, detaining, and any form of torture of members of the opposition parties.”

“Although no life was lost in the recent onslaught by the illegal anti-thuggery committee, one of the security men attached to the PDP governorship candidate sustained injuries.

“We call on the relevant security agencies to be vigilant, especially these few days that the election is fast approaching.”