Zamfara: APC alerts Police to unauthorized printing of party agent tags

The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on security agencies to investigate report of illegal printing of party agents tags by a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Saturday by the state APC Publicity Secretary, Yusuf Idris.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the only authorized authority to produce and issue the agents tags to all registered political parties.

“The APC leadership in the state is calling on security operatives to fish out any saboteur or groups trying to cause confusion before, during and even after the upcoming governorship and state assembly elections in the state.

“This call has become necessary following alleged arrest of one suspect printing party agents cards for all political parties ahead of the March 18 elections,” he added.

He recalled that the state APC chapter had cause to raise similar alarm before the Feb. 25, election.

Idris therefore, urged the security agencies to investigate and expose anyone involved in the alleged scam, to ensure a peaceful, credible and acceptable election in the state.

In his reaction, the state Secretary of PDP, Alhaji Ahmad Shatiman-Rijiya dismissed the APC claim as mischievous and baseless, and urged people of the state to disregard it.

“The APC is making unnecessary allegations against PDP because it is not happy with the daily increasing popularity we are recording across the state,” he added. (NAN)