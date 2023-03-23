Zagg unveiled as co-headline sponsors for AMVCAs

Zagg Energy Malt Drink is thrilled to announce its partnership as the co-headline sponsor of the 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs), Africa’s most prominent movie awards show.

The partnership was revealed at the AMVCAs press conference on Thursday, 21 March 2023, with this year’s awards set to hold over a span of three days, which will include activities such as the Digital Content Creators Day, the Nominees Gala, Runway Show, Cultural Day, the Awards Night and an electric afterparty with Zagg bringing the necessary energy for the events.

The activities are scheduled for 18 – 20 May 2023, at the Eko Convention center, Lagos, Nigeria.

As the co-headline sponsor of the AMVCAs, Zagg is also celebrating creativity in the African movie industry. According to the brand, the sponsorship is a testament to the brand’s commitment to promoting the entertainment industry and providing a platform for African creatives to showcase their talents.

Speaking on the sponsorship, the Portfolio Manager, Beyond Beer, Olaoluwa Babalola, said, “As a brand that values ingenuity and creativity, we are thrilled to sponsor the AMVCAs, which is the biggest celebration of creativity in African film entertainment. We are excited to bring the ‘Our kind of energy’ to the lineup of events for this edition, and we are looking forward to creating amazing moments with fans and creatives in the industry, even as we all come together to support and celebrate Africa’s brightest stars.”

Zagg is an energy malt drink made with the perfect blend of ingredients to give consumers the energy they need to power through their day.

The 9th edition of the AMVCAs promises to be an exciting event, with top celebrities, industry stakeholders, and creatives in attendance. With Zagg as the co-headline sponsor, the event is set to be even more energetic and exciting.