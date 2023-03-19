Z Zurich Foundation partners with DO on Climate, STEM

By Ezra Ukanwa

AS part of efforts to drive sustainable development in communities across Nigeria, particularly regarding climate change project and she STEM, DO Take Action, and Z Zurich Foundation have entered a strategic funding partnership.

In a statement obtained by our correspondent on Tuesday, in Abuja stated that the Climate Project will improve climate-change adaptation and flood resilience in 1,500 selected communities. My

Also, the She STEM project will empower 20,000 girls with education and training in STEM courses to enable them attain social equity.

The Co-Founder of DO Take Action, Precious Ebere explained that the funding will allow the group impact the lives of the “people we serve and to achieve our mission of inspiring, empowering and mobilizing action for sustainable development” adding that the STEM project will empower 20,000 girls with education and training in STEM courses to enable them attain social equity.

Global Head of Activism Z Zurich Foundation in his remarks said: “We are proud to support DO Grassroots forum as they work to create impact in their local community

To support this project, DO received substantial funding from Z Zurich Foundation, a charitable foundation funded by various members of the Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) that aligns with Zurich’s sustainability agenda, purpose & values, and culture.

The statement reads : “The partnership brings agreement on how these goals can be achieved and how DO as a non-profit startup will make these goals possible in Nigeria as the focused country by championing her champions through inspiring, mobilizing and empowering individuals in all these communities to take action for sustainable development.

“For this partnership, DO is excited to empower her champions known as the Grassroot Development Champions (GDCS), to take action for sustainable development in their communities as DO is focused on the following eight issues: democracy, corruption, human rights, governance & leadership levelopment, quality education, economic growth & opportunity, good health and wellbeing

“Others include: inclusion, empowerment, equality & justice, peace, security, conflict and criminal justice reform, energy, environment and climate change and food & water security.

“DO is a non-profit civic startup on a mission to build a critical mass of 1 billion or more+ people, taking personal and collective action for a better future for Africa one action and community at a time?