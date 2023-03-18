Yungmanny back from US with a hopeless romantic story

By Benjamin Njoku

YungManny, born Adurotoluwa Emmanuel Okanlawon is an American-born Nigerian RIAA Certified Platinum selling artist who’s returning home to make his mark in the country’s music scene.

Splitting his time growing up between Africa and the United States, YungManny feels he’s got the best of both worlds’, singing, rapping, while also delving into the AfroSoul genre (he tags it) deriving the nickname Omo Yankee.

He has just released the highly anticipated music video for his hit single “Otilo’ for which he travelled all the way to Nigeria to produce in collaboration with one of the country’s top video directors, Anthony Richards who is professionally known as Frizzle n Bizzle films.

The video for “Otilo” is a visually stunning masterpiece that perfectly complements the song. It showcases Yungmanny’s incredible talent and highlights the beauty of Nigeria. Frizzle n Bizzle’s exceptional work in directing the video is evident in the beautiful scenery, captivating choreography, and Yungmanny’s electrifying performance. The video is sure to become an instant hit, and it is a testament to the incredible talent of both the artiste and the director.”Otilo” is a song that speaks to the heart and soul of anyone who has ever been in love. Yungmanny’s smooth vocals, combined with the beautiful melodies and lyrics, create a masterpiece that is sure to resonate with listeners across the globe. The video showcases his talent and the beauty of Nigeria, making it a must-watch for music lovers worldwide.

Speaking about the release of the video, Yungmanny expressed his excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to work with Frizzle n Bizzle and to showcase Nigeria’s beauty to the world.

“I am thrilled to release the video for ‘Otilo’, and I am grateful to Frizzle n Bizzle for his exceptional work in bringing my vision to life. Nigeria is a beautiful country, and I am honoured to have had the opportunity to showcase its beauty in my video”, he said.

Yungmanny is a new kid on the block, and his unique blend of Nigerian and American influences has made him one of the most exciting and promising new artists on the music scene in Nigeria. His music has garnered critical acclaim and a growing fanbase, and the release of the “Otilo” video is sure to take his career to new heights.