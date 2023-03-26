Yul Edochie urges men to keep high confidence level in approaching women

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has urged men to always keep their confidence level high when approaching women for relationship.

The renowned movie star, who took to his Instagram page @yuledochie to give the advice, said building ones confidence as a man in approaching a lady makes the person to get the right choice.

According to him, being frightened by a woman’s success is not the best, adding that not all women are interested in money, but in a man’s qualities, logic, personality and appearance.

He added that a lady’s wealth should not prevent a man to express his feelings, especially when truly in love.

” If she is rich and you, shishi no dey your side, but you like her, tell her you like her.

” If you want to date her tell her. Not all women are after money.

” Some women are moved by the quality of the man, his reasoning, behavior and looks.

” Tell her how you feel, she will either say yes or no, she no go kill you.

” Whetter you are rich or poor, as a human being keep your confidence level high.

“Even your confidence can make her like you, ‘Money is not everything ‘, he wrote