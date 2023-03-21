YPP’s allegation over hijacked election materials illogical – A’Ibom PDP

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Akwa Ibom State chapter has described as completely illogical the allegation by the opposition Young Progressive Party, YPP, that it’s chieftains had hijacked elections materials and conducted elections in their domains.

The state publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Borono Bassey, made the assertion yesterday

in a statement advised the YPP stakeholders to cease their mournful lamentation of defeat and accept the olive branch extended by Governor-elect Pastor Umo Eno to all parties.

Bassey stressed that the YPP should join other opposition parties and millions of Akwa Ibom people as the state march towards the golden era.

His words: “Akwa Ibom people, and indeed the Peoples Democratic Party in Akwa Ibom State, find it rather insulting that the YPP could dismiss the thunderous patriotic statement that our people made through the ballot on March 18, 2023 across the State, as not being a representation of the will of the people.

“..We wish to remind the makeshift leadership and handful of members of the defeated YPP that Akwa Ibom people on February 25, 2023 made a loud statement on their disdain and outright rejection of their bitterleaf-wielding party, by not granting them even one seat at the National Assembly in the results declared, yet they preferred to dwell in their vague.

“Because it is completely illogical for the YPP to allege that Chieftains of the PDP had hijacked elections materials to their domain and conducted elections in their homes.

“So, if these chieftains of the PDP hijacked the materials to their domains, where did they get the crowd of the whole Local Government to conduct accreditation which is a requirement of the new electoral act?”

The image maker of the PDP in the state,

reminded the YPP that Akwa Ibom people view those their chieftains that it claimed conducted elections in their domains, as respectable grassroots mobilizers and generals with towering reputation.

He stressed that the chieftains therefore do not need to descend to the pitiable level of making attempt to manipulate or obstruct the conduct of credible elections, “since they are confident that the support of the people in their domain will always swing to their favour”

“Our Party however take very serious exception to the frontal defamatory remarks made by the YPP on these respected chieftains of our party.

“The party do hereby declare that we would stand by them and offer them all the necessary support should they wish to initiate litigations bordering on libel on the Secretary of the defeated YPP, to prevail on him to prove in court the grave allegations he made in the press conference.

“The Peoples Democratic Party is deeply appreciative of the continued preference that Akwa Ibom people have had for the PDP since the return of democratic rule. This preference for our party by Akwa Ibom people will continue to motivate us to always respect the social contract our party has with the people”

The YPP during a press briefing on Monday addressed by Its state Secretary, Amb. Kelvin Umoh, had alleged that infractions marred the exercise across the state and therefore that the outcome could not represent or reflect the will of the electorate.

“Also worth mentioning is the massive hijacking of electoral materials in these LGAs by the PDP agents in collusion with INEC staff and security personnel in these areas.

“For instance, materials in Ini LGA were hijacked to Dr Glory Edet’s house; that of Ika to Barr Utibe Nwoko’s house; that of Ikot Abasi to Engr. Uwem Okoko’s house; Eket to Hon Francis Archibong’s house; Oron to Senator Akon Eyakenyi’s house, etc.

“What transpired was a sham and its outcome cannot therefore be acceptable as it does not represent or reflect the collective will of the electorate of Akwa Ibom State”, YPP had alleged.