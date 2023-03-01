You’ve 48hrs to review result, LP candidate tells INEC

By Emmanuel Iheaka

Candidate of the Labour Party for Okigwe North Federal Constituency, Imo State, Chikwem Onuoha has called for the review of the result declared for the February 25 House of Representatives poll held in the area.

Briefing journalists in Owerri, Wednesday, Onuoha described the result announced for the election as height of criminality.

He said the people of the constituency have given INEC 48 hours to activate the process of reviewing the result or face the wrath of the people.

Onuoha, who claimed he won the election, alleged that figures were manufactured and allocated to political parties in areas election did not hold.

He stated that election did not hold in seven out of the 11 wards of Okigwe L.G.A., owing to security report.

Okigwe L.G. A. is one of the three council areas that make up the constituency. The other two are Isiala Mbano and Onuimo.

Onuoha said figures were concocted for the seven wards where election did not hold and over 30,000 votes awarded to the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Princess Miriam Onuoha.

He demanded that INEC should collate only the results of Isiala Mbano and Onuimo local government areas, as well as the four wards of Okigwe L.G.A. where election held and declare him winner of the contest.

According to him, the result shows that he won landslide in areas election took place.

“Going by the election guideline, any declaration wrongly made shall be reviewed within seven days. In this regard, we urge INEC to review the erroneous declaration made on February 27, 2023 and declare me, Hon Chikwem Onuoha, as the duly elected candidate in the just concluded Okigwe North Federal Constituency election.

“NEC must undo the error and comply with our request within the next 48 hours to avoid a stable situation from going out of control.

“The National chairman of INEC should call the commission’s REC in Imo State to order to save our democracy and restore the integrity of the commission.

“INEC and the law enforcement agencies should arrest, investigate and persecute those involved in this unprecedented fraud and criminality to serve as deterrent to other violators”, he submitted.