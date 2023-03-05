Youths warn politicians against instigating violence in Katsina

… says presidential election not perfect but credible

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina Youths Enlightenment Crusade on Peace and Development in collaboration with some Civil Society Organisations (CSO) in Katsina State on Sunday called on politicians to avoid unguarded statement capable of instigating violence among people in the state.

According to the group, the just concluded presidential election can be counted among the credible elections ever held in Nigeria.

The group’s Vice Chairman, Board of Trustees, Muhammad Danjuma, who disclosed this at a press briefing on Sunday urged politicians urged politicians to avoid every act capable of compromising the peaceful coexistence enjoyed in the state at the behest of their political ambitions.

However, the group called on the newly elected president to give listening ears to other political parties and well meaning individuals advocating for a new Nigeria, urging him to ensure that he constitute an all-inclusive government of national unity when he assumes power come May 29, 2023.

The group also demanded from the incoming president, a clearcut blueprint on how he intends to bring the country out of its current quagmire, particularly, on insecurity and the harsh economy.

In the same vein, the group appeal to the former Lagos Governor to consult widely in picking those who will represent Katsina State in his cabinet, in order to ensure good representatives for the State.

The group’s statement reads in part:

“…Judging from the data at our disposal on the various elections of the past, this presidential election is certainly not the worst in many aspects. There are fact and figures that back up our stand on this, which can be used by election result investigators. We are confident in asserting that there has been some improvement in the conduct of the elections and democratic journey of Nigeria,

“A cursory look at the election result figures released by INEC will convince any unbiased mind that this election, though not perfect, but is at least credible. A good point to note is the way some presidential candidate lost their state to other candidates from other state, and also the way the current president couldn’t deliver his state, Katsina, to the ruling party.

“Also, in Katsina city, there is a neighbourhood where the presidential candidate of Labor Party got 99 percent of the total votes cast. These and many more incidences buttress the fact that the just concluded presidential election can be counted among the credible elections ever held in this country.

“We are calling on him (Tinubu) to assemble a committee of experts in the economic field to bring an end to the financial predicaments Nigerians are facing today. In Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi and Niger states, citizens are being decimated by the menace of banditry and terrorism. We hope to see a clear blueprint on how to bring it to an immediate and definite end.”

“We therefore,wish to call on our politicians to exercise patience at these trying times and guard their statements to avoid instigating the populace to violence. We don’t have any other country apart from Nigeria, We should all strive to make it peaceful before any other thing.”