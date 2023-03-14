Youths enjoined to shun electoral violence

Protesters burn tyres as they block a main road in Maiduguri on June 30, 2019, during a demonstration calling for a ban on the anti-Boko Haram CJTF militia they accuse of abuses after the killing of a rickshaw driver. – The protesters blocked major roads in the Suleimanti area of the city and set fires, causing chaos despite pleas from police and military officers, an AFP reporter at the scene saw. (Photo AFP)

A legal Practitioner in Warri, Delta state, Mr Raymond Okorefe has urged youths of the Niger Delta region to steer clear from electoral violence to avoid being caught in its dire consequences.

Okorefe spoke at a one-day workshop against electoral violence in the state capital ahead of the rescheduled Governorship and House of Assembly elections, March 18.

The workshop with the theme, “say no to electoral violence,” was organised by a non governmental organisation in the region, “Pageant and events development initiative” with assistance from the Niger Delta Development Commission(NDDC).

Similar workshops had earlier been held in other states in the region, particularly, Rivers, Imo, Akwa Ibom states, among others.

Okorefe who was the lead resource person at the conference said, “the essence of elections is to choose a candidate from pool of candidates vying for an office to represent the people and not a battle of Supremacy.”

The Lawyer reminded the participants of the legal, economical and emotional implications of electoral violence and stressed the need for them to avoid being used by desperate politicians to perpetrate violence against their own people at elections.

Earlier in his welcome address, the state director of NDDC in the state, Stephen Ogheweare urged the youths to always take decisions that would affect their future positively.

In his remarks, the spokesman of the organizing NGO, Robinson Akpu commended NDDC for their supports and passion in changing the negative narrative of the region and its youths in elections.

Akpu encouraged the youths to seek to acquire skills that would empower them as well as chart a pathway out of idleness, the on-air personality, who is also a voice trainer, reminded the participants of the need to focus on developing their potentials.