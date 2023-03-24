Youth leader, four others killed in fresh herders attack in Benue

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A youth leader and four others have been reportedly killed in a fresh suspected armed herdsmen attack on two communities in Agatu and Otukpo Local Government Areas, LGAs, of Benue state.

It was gathered that the affected communities in the latest incidents which occurred Thursday evening were Atakpa in Agatu LGA where four persons lost their lives and Iwili community in Otukpo LGA where a local farmer was also said to have been killed in his farm at about the same time in an unprovoked attack.

A source in Agatu disclosed that the armed men stormed the community at about 5 pm and started shooting sporadically.

He said, “they shot at anyone they saw without provocation. Four persons were killed in that attack and the youth leader of the community and several other persons are still missing and some are hospitalized after the attack.”

Confirming the development, the Chairman of Agatu LGA, Joseph Ngbede, said “I can confirm that four people were shot dead, one person who is the youth leader is missing and one other was injured when armed herders attacked Atakpa village on Thursday around 5 pm.

“It was a random shooting to be precise and their mission was unknown to us. It was unexpected, the last time we checked, Atakpa had no issue with them. The youth leader from Atakpa is missing, but the police are still searching.

“And as we speak, there are threats to Ogbaulu near Atakpa, the village had never been attacked but there is a threat now that they are coming.”

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene, who confirmed the development said she was yet to receive details of the incidents.