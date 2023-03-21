Youth group wants Speakership zoned to North West

A Civil society group under the Aegis of “Young people for Social Justice (YPSJ) have called on the All Progressives Congress and the President Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to zone the speakership of the House to the North West Geo Political zone. The statement was released in a press conference in Abuja by the group’s spokesperson, Solomon Kazure.

According to YPSJ, in line with the principle of Federal Character enshrined in the constitution, After the Presidency in the South West, VP in North East and the Senate Presidency expected to be zoned to the South East or the South South for religious balance, the next zone to be settled is the North West, the zone with the largest voting number and contributed to Asiwaju’s victory more than any other zone with 32% of the total votes.

Mr Solomom Kuzare highlighted the importance of competence and experience for the position of speaker but one thing that must also be higky considered is the spread of top positions across the country and the North West can be proud of presenting ranking members of the house with good experience. Ranking members like Hon. Tajudeen Abass, Ado Doguwa and Hon. Sada Soli.

The race for National Assembly will soon reach a fever pitch with several contenders, APC currently have a sufficient majority in the House to nominate leaders for the National Assembly barring any divisions in the party and most spectators expect the President and the party’s leadership to provide proper guidance.

The President elect is also reportedly open to having a Speaker from the North East in order to consolidate and reward the zone for giving him the most votes in the election, seeing as there are competent ranking members that will allow him to carry out his legislative agenda and work amicably with the National Assembly.