Youth group advocates return of Sanusi as Kano Emir 

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A youth group in Kano state, the Kwankwasiya youth support group has congratulated the Governor-elect in Kano state, NNPP’s Abba Yusuf and called on him to have a second look at the dethronement of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi ll by the APC led government of Abdullahi Ganduje.

The group in a message alleged that Sanusi who now led a powerful Islamic movement in Nigeria was wrongly derobed and now was the time for justice to prevail.

Since the controversies and subsequent removal from the Kano Palace of the foremost Economist and Ex-Governor of CBN, the Old boy of Kings College Lagos had lived quietly in Nasarawa, Kaduna,Abuja and Lagos where he seldom commented on national issues especially those that related to global economy, fiscal policy, oil and currency.

According to Palace sources, the incumbent Emir of Kaduna, Aminu Bayero was not only a cousin,inlaw and long time ally of Sanusi, but they were close confidants who were deeply concerned about the progress and continued survival of the legendary Abdullahi Bayero Royal lineage