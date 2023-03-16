Youth Council takes over employment of 10,000 civil servants in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has asked the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN, to take charge of the planned employment of 10,000 persons into the state’s civil service.

This was coming less than 72 hours to the governorship and state houses of assembly election in the state.

Wike also released N570 million to youths of the state, adding that part of the money would be used to build a secretariat for the youths.

The governor made the announcement in Port Harcourt during a state rally in solidarity with the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Siminialaye Fubara.

Wike, during the event, handed the allocation of the 10,000 jobs into the state’s civil service to the state’s leadership of NYCN.

He mentioned that N70 million of the announced sum was for the accumulated subventions for youths, while N500 million is for building a secretariat for youths.

Wike told the state leaders of NYCN to follow right channel to the Government House and collect their accumulated subventions, totalling N70 million.

He then announced the sum of N500 million to start the construction of what he called a “befitting state secretariat in PH”.

Wike also said his administration was prosecuting the governorship candidate All Progressives Congress, APC, Tonye Cole, and Chibuike Amaechi over the alleged sale of some state assets.

The convener of the event, Tony Okocha, said the youths earnestly yearned to hear from the governor and that they had resolved to vote the governor’s choice.