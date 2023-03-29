You’re people’s President-elect, Obidike extols Tinubu at 71

As Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu the President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria celebrates his 71st birthday, APC chieftain, Hon Obidike Chukwuebuka has described him as the People’s President.

In a congratulatory message the APC chieftain, Obidike has rejoiced with the Nigerian President-elect for his victory in the just concluded presidential election and for the selfless service that he continues to offer in Nigeria and Africa as he prepares to take over the leadership of the country.

He said,”His life exemplifies the power of determination and hard work. Over the years he has distinguished himself as a true patriot and a selfless leader. Tinubu believes in the Nigerian project and has amply demonstrated this by promoting unity and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria.

As I join his family, friends, numerous well-wishers and our great party, APC, to celebrate his birthday, I pray that the Almighty God will continue to bless, guide and grant him good health and many more years of impactful service to our dear country, Nigeria. Amen.” Obidike concluded.