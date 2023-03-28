‘You’re nothing’, Doyin blasts Whitemoney for calling her ‘little girl’

Big Brother Naija star, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, better known as Doyin, has pulled up her senior colleague, Whitemoney, for calling her a “little girl”.

The rift between the BBNaija duo began when Whitemoney chastised females who participate in the show in a podcast by on-air personality Chinedu Emmanuel aka Nedu Wazobia.

Whitemoney revealed that female participants from the show have asked him to link them up with his rich friends.

In reaction, Doyin slammed him over the statement, saying that what a woman does for a living should be her business.

However, Whitemoney, in the latest episode of the interview, asked if Doyin could date a broke man while labelling her a ‘little girl’

“99 percent of the women in this economy, they don’t care about your starting. It’s your finishing. This little girl, what’s her name? Doyin. Coming for me in the comment section… Someone that really came on your podcast talking about money what what what…Then you are coming for me in the comment section. I’m putting it to you like this; Doyin, as you dey like that like this, can you move with a broke guy?”

“Doyin, you know what I did for you,” Whitemoney added.

Reacting via Instastory, Doyin narrated how she met Whitemoney who offered to connect her with his manager.

She said, “Guys. This bleached man met me at Intercontinental. I said hi to him and he said…Oh! His manager liked me alot in the house and she would like to manage me. I told him to let me think about it and I will call him in a few days. I called him back a few days to ask for her number.

“Is that what you did for me?”

She continued, “You asked if I’m mad…I’m not the one screaming at a microphone like a lunatic talking down on a woman just because she gave you the training you refused to get at home.

“You just proved your sanity to the entire internet. I’m not the mad one here boo.”

Doyin added, “Calling me ‘little’ or ‘small’ doesn’t make you big. You’re on the ground! You are nothing in the grand scheme of things.”