Your victory is the will of God — SouthEast APC Chair congratulates Tinubu

Following the declaration of the APC Presidential Candidate as President-elect in the just concluded presidential elections, the SouthEast APC Chairman, Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu has congratulated Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory.

Arodiogbu, who addressed pressmen in his country home in Imo State described Tinubu’s victory as similar to the title of one of the literary works of Nigeria’s Noble Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka’s, “The Lion and the Jewel”.

Waxing literary, Arodiogbu pointed out that Tinubu’s victory reflected much the choice of Nigerians who put aside those he described as political Lakunle’s who campaigned within the frames of religion, ethnicity and regionalism for competence, experience and performance exhibited by Senator Tinubu.

“ Let me use this medium to thank Nigerians and congratulate the President-Elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress on his superlative victory in the just concluded presidential elections.As a Zonal Chairman, I am delighted that Asiwaju has despite the numerous challenges thrown his way emerged triumphant.

To me Asiwaju’s victory has rekindled my literary zest and reminds me of Professor Wole Soyinka’s book, ‘The Lion and the Jewel’ in which Nigerians from all walks of life , all over the country like the beautiful Sidi chose to wed competence, experience and performance as against other candidates who campaigned on the basis of ethnicity, religion and regionalism. “

Arodiogbu also described Asiwaju and the APC’s victory as a referendum on the party’s eight year stay in power, confirming that the party had done well and much deserved another term.