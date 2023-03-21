Your service must reflect interest of people, Akeredolu tasks elected lawmakers

Southern APC governors’ leader, Rotimi Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, yesterday, described the outcome of Saturday’s House of Assembly election in the state as a testimony to the degree of acceptance of his administration by the people of the state.

Akeredolu said the performance of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, is an affirmation of the unshaken confidence reposed in his administration.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said: “Ondo APC in the state, under the governor, recorded the highest percentage of votes cast (67%) for the APC and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, nationwide.

“The party also won all the three Senatorial seats in the state, cleared eight out of the nine House of Representatives seats, and won 22 out of the 26 State constituencies.”

While urging the 26 members-elect to allow the interest of the state and the people to be their guiding principles, he said: “Politics is merely a service vehicle. Our service must now reflect the interest of the people devoid of political sentiments.”