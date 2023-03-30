You ‘ve done well, we ‘ll miss you, Enugu labour leaders tell Ugwuanyi

The leadership of the organised labour in Enugu State comprising the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has paid glowing tributes to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his exceptional commitment to the welfare of the state workforce notwithstanding the avalanche of challenges experienced by his administration since it assumed office in 2015.

The labour leaders in what could be described as a valedictory visit to Governor Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, on Thursday, said that the governor has done so well for the workers even though “we may not say that you have solved all the issues facing workers.”

The organised labour stressed that Governor Ugwuanyi met the most difficult economic recession twice in the history of Enugu State and in Nigeria, and yet, he was able to address the basic needs of the workers to a satisfactory level, and enjoyed a harmonious working relationship with the state workforce unlike in the past.

Pointing out that Enugu is dominantly a civil service state with inherent huge wage bills and other related financial obligations to be attended to monthly from the state’s lean resources, the workers appreciated the governor’s remarkable efforts in addressing their needs and also attend to development issues in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the workers of the state and leaders of the organised labour, the State Chairman of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Comrade Bennett Asogwa, disclosed that their relationship with Governor Ugwuanyi was very cordial and unprecedented in the history of the state, saying: “Your Excellency, we know that we are really going to miss you seriously. We are praying for the incoming governor, (Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah) to be better; but so far, so excellent.”

Comrade Asogwa highlighted the numerous good things that Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration did for the workers to include payment of N30,000 new minimum wage with its consequential adjustment, enhanced civil servants’ welfare, regular payment of workers’ salaries and retirees’ pensions as well as promotion, training and retraining of workers, and the making of 100 lucky civil servants proud landlords of one bedroom apartment each.

He went on to thank the governor and reassured him of their unceasing prayers, solidarity and support.

“If we sit down and count what you (Ugwuanyi) have done for workers, that is the only time people will understand how far you have taken us.

“You gave us that free hand that we could call, we could text, we could come physically at any time interact with you. It is a very rare privilege even considering your tight schedule as a governor.

“Your Excellency, you have already set the precedence that must be sustained because whatever the case may be, nobody will say he is going to meet more difficult economic challenges than you met because we know you came in when there was economic recession in the country and thereafter, the COVID-19 pandemic, EndSARS protest, among others.

“And none of these challenges which drastically affected the lean resources of the state scared you from implementing the new minimum wage. There were so many other underlying structures unimplemented before you came in as governor and you brought those things to bear.

“We thank you so much. And we know that God has not finished with you; this is the beginning of your leadership; we are expecting you in higher places in Jesus name,” the labour leader said.

Appreciating the workers for their kind words, solidarity and support all this while, Governor Ugwuanyi charged them to remain focused and committed to the peace and progress of the state.

He urged them to extend the same support and cooperation to the incoming administration of Dr. Mbah.

The climax of the visit was the formal introduction of the new State Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Barr. Fabian Nwigbo and other new executives of the union to Governor Ugwuanyi.

Also present at the event were the Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Due Process, Mr. Sylvanus Onoyima.