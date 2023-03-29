‘You insulted me 30 years ago, Karma is a leveler’ — Yeni Kuti hits Foluke Daramola

Television personality and singer, Yeni Kuti, has reacted to actress Foluke Daramola over her (Foluke) comment that youths are hurling insults at elders on social media.

Recall that Daramola, in a live video on Tuesday, had described as a “pandemic” the situation where young adults insult older ones on social media because of their different views on politics.

Actress Foluke Daramola slams Nigerian youths for insulting their elders on social media



Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola-Salako has slammed Nigerian youths over what she described as perpetual insults on the elderly people on social media…1 pic.twitter.com/DpYbvnEHrj — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) March 29, 2023

But, in her Reaction to Foluke’s outburst, Kuti recalled how Foluke insulted her years ago while they were on a job together.

Featuring on TVC’s Your View on Wednesday, Kuti said that Foluke was reaping what she sowed.

Kuti stated, “Foluke Daramola, I like her, and I talk to her. But I remember when she insulted me. I just googled her now. She’s 45, I’m 62.”

She claimed that the incident occurred decades ago, but she remembered it because it affected her.

“I was only doing what they asked me to do. I didn’t take money for the job. I did the job well, but the enmity I got from her was terrible.

“So I’m wondering if she remembers. I remember because it was done to me. Now she’s demanding respect. You reap what you sow. Karma is a leveler,” Kuti said.